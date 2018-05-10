Wendy Williams Says Taylor Swift Is One Of Music’s ‘Meanest Girls’: She’s ‘Milking’ The Kimye Feud

Wendy Williams just branded Taylor Swift as one of the ‘meanest girls’ in the music business! She said the singer tries to have a ‘sweetie pie’ reputation, but in reality she’s ‘milking’ her feud with Kimye!

Wendy Williams, 53, thinks Taylor Swift needs to “move on” from her feud with Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, once and for all! “She’s milking it for everything it’s worth,” Wendy said of the speech Taylor made presumably about her drama with Kimye during the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” Tay said in Arizona during her concert on May 8. “And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore,” she said in part, before talking about online bullying.

However, Wendy thinks Tay’s behavior is all an act. “For all the sweetie pie, peaches and cream reputation that she tries to have, she’s like one of the meanest girls in the music business, OK!” Wendy said, adding that “the controversy is selling,” though. But, in the end, “I don’t care about any of it,” Wendy said. “Move on!”

Nonetheless, Wendy didn’t move on from the topic. “And, by the way, when I say I like her, she’s one of those girls that you like from afar. You know, you like her from afar, but you don’t want her to be your friend,” the outspoken talk show host explained. Despite her harsh critique, Wendy admitted that although she’s not a crazed fan, she is indeed a Swiftie. “I like her! The long legs… the mean personality,” she said, laughing.

Taylor returned to the spotlight on Tuesday night when she kicked off her tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Her set was filled with snake images and an actual 30 ft. cobra, which looked massive on the 110ft. stage; Tay’s biggest stage to date.

The snake symbol came about when her now infamous feud with Kim and Kanye began in 2016. Ye’ released his track “Famous” off his “Saint Pablo” album which contained the lyrics: “For all my Southside n—-s that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why, I made that b–ch famous / Goddamn / I made that bitch famous.”

Well, Tay didn’t like that “I made that b–ch famous” line. However, Kanye took to Twitter to clear up his side of the story, saying that he called Taylor ahead of time to get her approval of the lyrics. Taylor then hit back and said she only approved certain lyrics, which didn’t contain that one particular line.

And, that’s when Kim got involved. She actually recorded the phone call between Ye’ and Taylor, where Taylor could be heard praising Kanye. After Kim posted the phone call via Snapchat, Taylor was labeled as a “liar” and a “snake” (hence the snake emojis) by Ye’s fans.