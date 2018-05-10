Halle Berry & 11 More Superhero Moms Who Just As Hot Out Of Their Costumes As They Do In Them

They’re heroes on the silver screen – and to their kids! They’re also super sexy out of the skintight spandex. From Scarlett Johansson to Zoe Saldana to Gal Gadot, check out all these hot superhero mamas.

Some of the hottest heroines going toe-to-toe with villains like Thanos and Darkseid happen to save the world every day as devoted moms. When she’s not standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” Avengers: Infinity War star Scarlett Johansson, 33, is taking care of her 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy. “If you ask her what I do for a living, she says, ‘Mommy’s a superhero,’ “ Scarlett told Ellen in April, per PEOPLE. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing, but yeah, she thinks I fight people for a living. If anybody has a regular uniform that they normally wear to work, mine’s a pleather unitard.”

Scarlett’s Infinity War co-star Zoe Saldana, 39, tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, but her three boys – 3-year-old-twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, and 16-month-old Zen Anton Hilario – joined her on May 3 for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, per PEOPLE. While Infinity Wars has been dubbed the “most ambitious crossover in history,” do you know what could have made it more epic? If they included DC’s Wonder Woman, aka Gal Gadot, 33. (Yes, we know it’s a completely different cinematic universe. Dream big.) Gal, aka the best part of Justice League, is a mother of two daughters. Similarly, Halle Berry, 51, who has appeared as both a DC and Marvel super hero (Catwoman in 2004 and as the X-Men’s Storm) is also a mother of two. At any age, Halle, or any of these women, is absolutely stunning, whether or not they’re wearing latex and spandex or not.

Speaking of Halle’s run as the weather-controlling mutant, Rebecca Romijn, 45, the actress who played the shape-shifting Mystique in the original X-Men trilogy, is a mother of two. Jennifer Garner, 46, who played Elektra in the much-maligned Daredevil movie (and even worst-received spinoff) has kids with a Batman. She and Ben Affleck, 45, have three children together, and they’ve managed to remain super parents despite their split in 2015.

Jessica Alba, 37, who played Sue Storm in a pair of Fantastic Four films, is also a gorgeous mother, as are OG super heroes (and villains) Alicia Silverstone, 41, and Uma Thurman, 48. Alicia portrayed Batgirl in Batman & Robin, the same movie that Uma brought Poison Ivy to life. While those are some old school sexy super moms, there’s one mom who’ll make her costumed debut this summer: Evangeline Lilly, 38, will suit up as The Wasp in Ant-Man & The Wasp. But, before she straps on her wings, she’s already a hero to her two kids.