Is This ‘Stranger Things’ Character Pregnant In S3? Fans Freak Over Leaked Baby Bump Pic

A new pic from the set of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 has leaked & fans think a major character is pregnant! Find out which of your favorite Hawkins, Indiana residents might be expecting here!

Is there a baby Newby on the way? Stranger Things fans have begun talking about how the population of Hawkins, Indiana might be increasing by one after pics from the set of Season 3 seem to show Joyce with a baby bump. Naturally, this begs the question: did Bob get Joyce pregnant before he was brutally torn apart by Demodogs? If so, you just know that that kid is going to be just as big of a badass as Bob was (RIP Bob).

Needless to say, this will be the perfect way for fans to remember Bob Newby, superhero. But then again, could the baby be Hopper’s? Those two were getting real cozy at the end of the second season (as the Mind Flayer intensely watched the Snow Ball like the big-ole multidimensional creep he is). We’ll just have to wait until Season 3 finally drops before we find out for sure. While you count down the days until we get to hang out with everyone’s favorite AV Club, check out the pic of Joyce’s baby bump for yourself below!

Speaking of Season 3, Natalia Dyer was the spitting image of Jennifer Gray from Dirty Dancing. In new pics from the third season’s set, she was seen wearing a lovely white sundress, a fitted belt and a rocking ’80s hairdo.

We’ll keep you posted on any new pics that surface from the set of Stranger Things‘ third season. Time will tell whether or not Joyce will be welcoming another little Byers into the world (one who will presumably have less of a tenuous relationship with the Upside Down).