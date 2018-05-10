Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s $1,000 Personalized Shoes: Super Cute Or WAY Over The Top?

She’s only three months old, but Stormi Webster is kicking it in high-end kicks. Kylie Jenner revealed that her baby is wearing custom Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, leaving some asking if it was too extra?

On one hand, with the way children grow, no baby shoes should be worth a thousand dollars, since they’ll probably be too small in six months. On the other hand, it makes sense that Kylie Jenner’s first child would be rocking custom made shoes worth more than a month’s rent. Kylie, 20, shared a shot of Stormi Webster’s personalized Giuseppe Zanotti shoes on her Instagram Stories on May 9. “Thanks @giuseppezanotti how cute are these custom shoes for Stormi,” she wrote on the pic of the custom shoes, which Daily Mail says usually retails between #300 and $1,000.

Considering that Kylie is reportedly worth $50 million, $1,000 baby shoes seem – despite the ridiculous price tag – perfectly normal for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Plus, when Stormi was a week old, she was already “living a million dollar life,” a source close to the new mother EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that she had her own Birkin Bag, a butterfly diamond chain and “so many designer clothes.” So, it’s probably a safe bet to say that though she can’t eat solid food, Stormi still has a more expensive closet than 99% of the people in America.

It won’t be long before Stormi will be able to afford her own expensive wardrobe. Months before Stormi was born, Kylie was reportedly drawing up a business plan to help make her newborn a millionaire. Shortly after giving birth, Kylie announced the “Calm Before The Storm” makeup line inspired by her child, and there’s reportedly a fashion like and baby product endorsements in the works.

Speaking of spending money, Travis Scott, 25, is planning to go “all out” for Kylie’s first Mother’s Day since becoming a mom. The rapper has bought his baby mama a Fendi fur jacket, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that he’s also sprung for a diamond encrusted Patek Philipppe watch (Kylie certainly loves her watches. Just ask Tyga.) FYI — Patek watches started around $9,000 – that’s 9 pairs of Stormi’s baby shoes. Seems everyone in this family is going to be dressed head-to-toe in money.