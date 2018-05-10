Selena Gomez: Why She Clapped Back At Met Gala Haters — Did She Really Hate Her Makeup?

Although Selena Gomez is usually a style queen, many felt she missed the mark with her look at the 2018 Met Gala, and she seemed to agree in a May 9 Instagram post. Here’s the REAL reason she reportedly posted the reaction video, though.

Selena Gomez, 25, showed up to the 2018 Met Gala dressed appropriately to the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, in a sheer white dress, but her makeup was all people could talk about after the photos of her on the red carpet came out. Sel went for a bronzed look at the event, and unfortunately, it didn’t translate all that great in photos. Twitter was abuzz with comments about her “fake-looking” tan, a result of dark makeup. The 25-year-old herself even reacted to the pics on May 9, by posting a video of herself from the evening with the caption, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.” In the vid, she’s running away from teh camera as fast as she can. YIKES!

However, the reaction video wasn’t meant as a diss to her stylists or makeup artist. “In person, she honestly felt great, but not everything looks the same as it does in person,” an insider tells People. “She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair, and wanted to make a joke about it.” Appropriately, Sel disabled comments on the video, so haters were forced to keep their mouths shut. As for the Coach dress Selena wore, People reports that she was deciding between that ensemble and another one up until the very last minute. “She loved the dress [she chose],” the mag’s insider says. “And was very involved with it.”

People also reports that Selena completely “got” what people were talking about in regards to her tan when she saw pictures of herself from the big night. Clearly, she’s been able to brush the negativity under the rug! Now, she’s just focused on the release of her new song, “Back To You” — it drops May 10!