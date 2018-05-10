Selena Gomez Regrets Being ‘So Open’ After Fans Speculate Her New Song Is About Justin Bieber

Uh oh! Selena Gomez was a little too confessional in her new song ‘Back To You.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she regrets that fans are sure she’s singing about ex Justin Bieber.

As soon as fans got a listen to Selena Gomez‘s brand new song “Back To You,” they immediately dissected the lyrics and many believed that she was singing about her ex Justin Bieber, 24. The reaction has been a tough one for the 25-year-old, who has moved on after rekindling things with the Biebs in the fall of 2017. “All the speculation and judgement about Selena’s new song being about Justin has been hard on her. It’s never easy putting personal stuff out there but this is taking way more of a toll on her than she was expecting,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves her song and she’s proud of it, but she’s starting to have major regrets about being so open. She feels like people are judging her and that always makes her feel anxious,” our insider adds. With lyrics like “Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” how could fans NOT think that she was singing about Justin? Even the chorus goes “What was there wasn’t sure. But I’d go back to you. I know I’d go back to you.”

This is Sel’s first new music in 2018, after releasing the singles “Bad Liar,” “Fetish” and “Wolves,” last year. It’s her first single since breaking up with The Weeknd, 28, to go back to Justin in Oct. of 2017. While their rekindled romance had fizzled by early spring of 2018, many fans think that the lyrics are a confessional about the Biebs. “It’s so obvious that Selena wrote Back To You about Justin… those lyrics damn same girl,” one fan tweeted while another wrote “Sooo ‘Back To You’ is so about Justin or what lol.” The song was recorded for the second season of Netflix’ 13 Reasons Why, which Selena is the Executive Producer and at least one level-headed fan pointed that out, tweeting “Again people #BackToYou is not about Justin. It’s written for the show.”