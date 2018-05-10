‘L&HH’ Star Teairra Mari’s Leaked Sex Tape: Why It’s Stressing Out Princess Love & Ray J

Princess Love & Ray J are feeling some serious anxiety over Teairra Mari’s sex tape leak. A source close to Princess Love EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she feels horrible over what happened to Teairra, despite their past feud.

Princess Love, 33, may have some serious beef with her Love & Hip Hop co-star, and her husband Ray J‘s ex, Teairra Mari, but that doesn’t mean Princess would ever want something as terrible as a sex tape leak to happen to Teairra. A source close to Princess Love EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about her reaction to the videos and photos that have surfaced online, which depict Teairra performing oral sex. “Ray J and Princess Love have their own issues with Teairra,” our source said. “It’s no secret they have beef. But they still feel bad for her over this. No one deserves something like this to happen.”

“The whole drama is stressing them out to be honest, especially Princess Love,” our source added. “She’s so pregnant right now, she’s about to pop, and she’s highly emotional. The last thing she wants is to be thinking and talking about her man’s ex-girlfriend and her sex tape.” Meanwhile, Teairra has publicly commented on the sex tape leak, writing in an Instagram post, “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred.”

Apparently, ever since Teairra’s sex tape leaked, Princess’ phone has blown up — and she is not happy about it. “Since this whole leak happened, people have been calling Princess wanting her to talk smack on Teairra and that’s not where her head’s at,” our source went on to say. “She’s focused on her pregnancy. She’s only a couple weeks away from her due date, and she needs to keep her mind clear and positive. Teairra is the last person she wants to be hearing or talking about. She ended up having to turn off her phone yesterday just so she could peace out of all the drama.”

After the sex tape leak, Teairra’s ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad posted several videos on his Instagram story where he swore that he didn’t leak girlfriend Teairra Mari‘s sex tape. Time will tell whether the culprit of this heinous crime will be revealed.