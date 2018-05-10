Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera & More Pop Music Divas In Makeup-Free Selfies Looking Flawless

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and more pop music superstars have been brave enough to show off their refreshing makeup-free faces in natural selfies on social media. Check out our favorites here!

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and more beautiful pop music divas have been confident enough to show us their naked faces without makeup in brave selfies over the years and it’s truly amazing to see! Whether they’re casually relaxing at home or intentionally showing off their fresh features for all the world to see, these beauties are definitely role models when it comes to being comfortable in their skin. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite makeup-free selfies from some of the best ladies in the music business!

Britney posted her great makeup-free selfie when she was standing outside and Christina was happy to share her incredible Paper Magazine cover photo in which she didn’t have an inch of makeup on when she posted it to her Instagram. Kelly Clarkson followed suit when she took an amazing makeup-free selfie in the car with her adorable daughter. Gwen Stefani‘s laid-back pic without makeup took place when she was lying in bed and Kesha had a similar makeup-free pose in her close-up pic.

Demi Lovato looked almost unrecognizable yet still beautiful in her fresh-faced pic while Hilary Duff looked cozy and healthy in hers. Zendaya was casually cool in a white tee while taking a selfie without makeup and Jennifer Lopez didn’t miss a beat when she took a makeup-free selfie with her hair up in a high bun. We can’t forget Carrie Underwood‘s completely makeup-free workout selfie or Ciara’s smiling outside pic in which she didn’t touch up her face.

There’s so many beautiful natural faces which is a true reminder that under all the glitz and glamour, these pop divas are just like us!