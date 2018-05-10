Meghan Trainor dropped not one, but TWO new tracks and they’re both your new summer anthems. The songs are perfect for turning up while driving with the top down! Listen to them here!

Meghan Trainor knows that two is better than one! The 24-year-old singer gave fans another taste of her forthcoming album on May 10 when she released two new singles: “Can’t Dance” and “Let You Be Right.” “I was going to release just one song today, but I’m too excited so I’m giving you two! LET’S DANCE,” Trainor said in a statement.

The two songs are sonically different, but will both sound perfect coming through your speakers during a summer drive with the windows down. “Let You Be Right” is a retro-inspired catchy love song with a chorus that’ll stay stuck in your head all day: “I don’t wanna fight tonight, I’ma let you be right.” The songstress then brings the synth in her seductive clubby bop “Can’t Dance.”

The double single release comes on the heels of Trainor’s first single of the year, “No Excuses.” While there haven’t been many details released about her third studio album, these tracks are definitely enough to get fans hyped. Listen to the new singles below!

Ahead of the drop of “No Excuses,” the hitmaker thanked her fans for “loving” and “supporting” her while promising that her next LP will be worth the wait. “There are NO EXCUSES, I’m gonna choose happiness..and I can’t wait to show you what I’ve learned/created for this third album. It’s my best work yet,” she said on Instagram. We can’t wait to hear what else she has in store!