Madonna, 59, Puts Major Cleavage On Display & Flashes Butt In Racy Instagram Video

It’s official — Madonna has never looked better! She put her cleavage on display in a sultry new video, where she danced seductively in a vintage Versace dress! The music icon even bared her booty for the camera and it’s epic!

How does she do it? — Madonna, 59, turned up the sex appeal in brand new video on Instagram! The legendary singer put her cleavage and behind on display as she danced in a breathtaking vintage Versace gown. Madonna was dripping in gold chains as she posed seductively in numerous videos she labeled as “bedtime story.” It seems as though Madonna fell asleep in the plunging grey gown with front pleats after the Met Gala. “Collapsing in Vintage Versace,” she captioned the sultry video [as seen below], using a sleepy emoji. Get a closer look, below!

After the 2018 Met Gala, which took place on May 7, Madonna attended Donatella Versace‘s afterparty in the same dress as she wore in the below video. And, that dress is also the same vintage Versace look she previously wore to perform “Bedtime Story” at the 1995 Brit Awards. Wow! — After more than two decades since she slipped into the stunning silver dress, Madonna still owned the look!

Madonna’s late night dance session came after she surprised the attendees at the Met Gala with a surprise performance. She turned heads when she hit the stage to perform “Like a Prayer” as well as a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah”. She also appeared to premiere a new song off her upcoming album titled, “Beautiful Game”.

Before she stepped inside the annual gala — which was themed Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination — Madonna stunned on the red carpet in a gothic Jean Paul Gaultier dress with exaggerated sleeves. She donned two long braids in her hair with a headpiece, a style staple and trend of the night.