Lili Reinhart Fans Realized She Looks Just Like Brittany Murphy & Once You See, There’s No Going Back

Are we seeing double? Lili Reinhart is basically Brittany Murphy reincarnated! This is blowing our and her fans minds! See comparison pics and their shocked responses here!

Seriously, this is insane! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, 21, looks incredibly like actress Brittany Murphy, to the point where some fans can’t tell photos of them apart. The uncanny resemblance was discovered when Lili walked the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 7, bringing serious Brittany vibes. Just look at the side-by-side of the two ladies above and dare to tell us we’re wrong! The Clueless star sadly passed away in 2009 at age 32, so there’s no way that Lili could be Brittany reincarnated (she was already 12 at the time). But still…a fandom can dream. Another conspiracy theory: what if Lili’s her secret daughter?!

Kidding! That didn’t stop Twitter from absolutely freaking out about the resemblance between the two actresses. They even have the same hairstyles! “hi yes, why aren’t there any conspiracies about lili reinhart and brittany murphy being the same person, because they literally look exactly the same & im convinced brittany was reincarnated as lili thanks”, one person tweeted.

“I keep doing double takes at Lili Reinhart photos thinking it’s Brittany Murphy #MetGala”, tweeted another. “Lili who? All I see are 6 photos of Brittany Murphy.” one person wrote in response to a tweet (below) showing photos of both Lili and Brittany. “I thought they were all Lili and kept trying to swipe for Brittany.”

Other fans floated a great idea: Lili should play Brittany in a biopic — or a Clueless reboot. “Omg # LiliReinhart has much resemblance to brittany murphy She would be ideal for a movie about her life. If they ever do a Clueless reboot I will accept no one other than @ lilireinhart as Tai # brittanymurphy # riverdale”.

hi yes, why aren’t there any conspiracies about lili reinhart and brittany murphy being the same person, because they literally look exactly the same & im convinced brittany was reincarnated as lili thanks pic.twitter.com/1sjNCQ3ttE — 🍂 danielle 🍂 (@nxstalgiic) March 6, 2018

Okay but can we just talk about how you look so much like Brittany Murphy 😩 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lVkZcSD2Qy — Meagan Rose Harris (@Meagan_R_Harris) May 8, 2018

Lili’s actually knows about the constant comparisons to Brittany, and she totally agrees that they’re doppelgängers, too. “Everyone says Brittany Murphy — everyone,” she said in an interview with Buzzfeed. “They think I’m her reincarnated. There are a lot of pictures of us side by side where we look crazy–alike. If you just google Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy, you’ll see it.”