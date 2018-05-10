Lil Tay’s Momager Fired From Day Job For Allowing 9-Year-Old’s Shocking Behavior: ‘We Had To’

Lil Tay’s mom is under fire for her child’s controversial public persona, and it’s cost her her job as a realtor! Find out why the company decided to let her go.

The mystery of who Lil Tay‘s parents are has been solved, but unfortunately, the good news stops there. The child rapper’s mom has been identified as Angela Tian, a real estate agent in Vancouver, Canada. Well, she was a realtor. When the company, Pacific Place Group, discovered her 9-year-old daughter’s filthy social media presence — and the fact that Angela was her manager — she was swiftly fired.

“When we found out about this activity last week we had to dismiss her,” Jim Lew, director of business development for Pacific Place Group, told Daily Hive.“There is no place for this sort of activity in our industry. Angela has only been a realtor with our brokerage firm for only six months.” Wow! It’s unclear what Angela’s doing for a day job now that she’s been fired.

For those unfamiliar, Lil Tay has quickly rose to prominence as a foul-mouthed child rapper who frequently takes to social media to flaunt her supposed wealth and verbally attack Bhad Bhabie — aka Danielle Bregoli, the “cash me outside” girl. For some reason, she also claims that her sister is iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove? That claim has been debunked. Same with her claims that she’s rolling through Hollywood and taking names. In many of her videos that she says were taken in Los Angeles, it’s clear from the background that she’s in Vancouver.

Remember that this is a little girl. Tay’s racked up over 1.6 million Instagram followers over the past few months for videos that show her swearing, throwing stacks of cash, and calling Bhad Bhabie a “broke ass b***h. You can’t fight for sh*t and you a b**h…Btw you look like a rat with draw one eyebrows”.