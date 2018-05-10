Khloe Kardashian Shares The 1st Sneak Peek Of Baby True In Mother-Daughter Selfie — See Pic

What a tease! Khloe Kardashian just shared an incomplete glimpse of her and her newborn daughter True Thompson and it’s got dying for more! Take a look right here!

It’s here! Well, almost here! Khloe Kardashian, 33, just took to Snapchat to share a peek at True Thompson‘s social media debut! In the image, KoKo is absolutely glowing while using the fun flower filter. Beside her is her daughter’s tiny arm and torso in a pink onesie! Awww! We’re dying to see more of this image!

Considering everything Khloe Kardashian has ben through in the last 4 plus weeks, it’s easy to see why her return to Snapchat has fans completely losing their minds! First, she took to social media admit that squeezing a workout in is tough with a newborn. “It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

This new sweet image also arrives just hours after Khloe’s sis Kim Kardashian attempted to walk back some condemning statements concerning the cheating allegations Tristan Thompson is facing. “Yeah, I mean. OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media — and not from Khloe,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “So, I’m going to… yes. I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.”

Fans will remember that Kimmie went on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show in April, she laid into Tristan for his alleged behavior. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” she said at the time. “I kind of made this rule, with my brother,” Kim said, referencing Rob Kardashian and his own issues with Blac Chyna. “If there’s a baby involved, I’m not gonna talk – I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I’m going to not say something too negative because … some day, True is going to see this and…you know, it’s just so messed up.” Considering Kim’s new endorsement after Khloe and Tristan were spotted out together several times, this relationship looks like it’s on the road to recovery.