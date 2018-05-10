Yikes! Fans are outraged with Kendall Jenner after the model seemingly shades the brand Topshop during an interview with ‘Vogue.’ Check it out here!

Almost everyone has a fashion or wardrobe evolution. You know, looking back there were some outfits you loved, but can’t see yourself wearing anymore. Well, this is what Kendall Jenner was seemingly trying to convey during a “get ready with me” piece Vogue, but it came across pretty shady. When asked who she wore to her first Met Gala, Kendall replied with a shrug, “I went with Topshop… It was cute… It was give years ago,” and fans couldn’t help but point out her tone. “This girl is an ungrateful brat. She didn’t deserve to go to the MET period, let alone with Topshop,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Exactly. They were the first to give her the opportunity, you think she’d be appreciative,” another viewer chimed in. Taking it one step further, one fan even accused Kendall of being ashamed of the brand. “Why does she sound embarrassed when she went with Topshop??? Come on, that was an amazing opportunity at her age at the time. WTF?” Yikes! For this year’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination themed gala, Kendall opted for a gorgeous Off-White by Virgil Abloh jumpsuit, which is a very expensive brand. So, you can understand why fans are accusing her of being arrogant.

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the first time Kendall was trolled for something involving the Met Gala. As we previously told you, Kendall was caught pushing an assistant out of the way on the red carpet because he got in her photo. “Kendall Jenner shows up to the #MetGala in the most bland toilet paper outfit and had the nerve to push one of the handlers out of the way who was just doing his job on the carpet,” one fan tweeted the event. While it’s certainly not the best look, we know she didn’t mean any harm. Take a look at the clip of above!