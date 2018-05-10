Now, this is how you spend a Thursday afternoon! Kendall Jenner just shared a pic of herself sipping wine while naked in the bathroom! Take a peek right here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is a natural when it comes to sharing sexy selfies — and we always have to take a look! Why? Because we all want to peep in at her ridiculously luxurious world! And now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has done it again! What were you doing this afternoon? Because Kendall was kicking back in the her bathroom while totally naked and drinking wine! This, dear friends, is the good life!

Her sexy bathroom snap comes soon after the eldest Jenner sister found herself at the center of a controversy when her video with Vogue was released in which the fashion mag got a front-row seat as she prepared for the Met Gala on Monday, May 7. When asked what she wore to her first Met Gala, she shrugged and said, “I went with Topshop… It was cute… It was five years ago.” Fans immediately noticed a tone in the comment and called her out. “This girl is an ungrateful brat. She didn’t deserve to go to the MET period, let alone with Topshop,” one individual commented. “Exactly. They were the first to give her the opportunity, you think she’d be appreciative,” another viewer added. Yikes!

As for the 2018 Met Gala, Kendall appeared to have the time of her life, because the next day she admitted she was dealing with a hangover! The gorgeous model shared a photo of herself decked out in a bright red gown as she chowed down on pancakes while lounging on a balcony. “Heavenly Hungover,” she captioned the picturesque scene. This is clearly a reference to this year’s Met Gala theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Until the next time Kendall wows up with her selfie skills!