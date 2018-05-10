Kendall Jenner Reveals Why Kylie Was Super Pissed When She Became BFF With Hailey Baldwin

Kylie Jenner was NOT happy when her sister, Kendall Jenner, started getting so close to Hailey Baldwin in 2014! Kendall dishes all about why her little sis was so jealous in this new interview!

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have emerged as two of the biggest models of their generation, but before they were such good friends, Hailey was actually much closer with Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner. “I was good friends with [Hailey’s] cousin Ireland [Baldwin],” Kendall reveals in the new issue of Elle. “Hailey lived in New York and whenever we were there we would hang out with her.” However, when Kendall burst onto the modeling scene in 2014, she started spending more time with Hailey…and it almost completely ruined Kylie’s friendship with the 21-year-old.

“[I] stole Hailey from Kylie,” Kendall admits. “From then on, she was my home. At first, Kylie was mad. I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay guys.’ But it’s all good. That’s our love story.” These days, Kendall and Hailey are still super close, but there’s no bad blood with Kylie. Everybody can be friends — what a concept, right?! All three ladies were actually just in attendance at the Met Gala earlier this week — Kylie and Hailey went with their respective boyfriends, Travis Scott and Shawn Mendes, while Kendall rolled up solo.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie’s relationship is stronger than ever these days, even though they are completely different places in their lives. Kylie recently gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, while Kendall is still living her early 20s to the fullest with no signs of settling down. However, the supermodel says in her Elle interview that she’s closer with her younger sister than ever in the months since Stormi’s birth. Awww!