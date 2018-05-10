Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Sheer Plastic Jacket & Pants For ‘ELLE’

Kendall Jenner looks sexy and stunning in high fashion for the June 2018 issue of ‘ELLE.’ She even shows off her bare breasts by wearing a sheer Balmain jacket! See the pics below!

Kendall Jenner continues to be one of the most in-demand models, and now, the reality TV star and runway staple is on the cover of ELLE magazine. Kendall rocks a ton of amazing outfits for the spread, including a sheer plastic suit by Balmain. She also wears a $3,195 floral cloque dress by Miu Miu, and pieces by Sonia Rykiel, Versace and Gucci. The stylist Anna Trevelyan spared no expense for the shoot — Kendall struts around in Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

She wears jewelry by Cartier, Gucci, Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Chopard. Only the best for Kendall! Kendall told interviewer, singer Lana Del Ray that being so in demand can be stressful, “I could not check my phone for two minutes, and there are, like, 100 text messages. The majority of the time, my family group chat is on sleep mode. I can’t have it on vibrate.” However, she says she does find out good news from her family: “It gives me my daily dose of news sometimes. Like, just this morning, it was announced that Virgil [Abloh] is now the designer for men’s Louis Vuitton. I got that from my family group chat. Virgil’s been a homie for forever.”

Kendall actually wore Virgil and walked beside him at the Met Gala on May 7 in New York City! They are truly good friends! See more pics of Kendall in ELLE in the gallery attached!