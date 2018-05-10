Katy Perry Thrilled Taylor Swift Feud Is Over: She Wants Her To Come On ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry is so happy that her feud with Taylor Swift is now in the past. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she would love to have Tay come on ‘American idol’ so they could perform together.

Now that Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy Perry, 33, have buried the hatchet in their years long feud, the “Roar” singer would love to have her former enemy join her on American Idol. “Katy was a little taken back when Taylor made the world aware that the feud was over, but is very happy that it seems to be actually 100% over. Katy would love Taylor to come on Idol, she would love to perform with each other and really go all in on working together since they are both such powerful women in the industry. She had mixed emotions at first, but realized how important their friendship can be because what they can do as a team instead of enemies,” a source close to Katy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As for when this amazing duet could happen, “If Taylor wanted to come this season for the finale since she has the night off she would be invited, and if she wanted to do it next year that would be fine as well. It is an open door policy,” our insider adds. The AI 2018 season finale is a two night affair starting on May 20, and Tay will be in between playing dates at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl and Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.

Tay shocked the world when on the opening night of her North American stadium tour on May 8, she revealed that Katy sent her a literal olive branch and a handwritten note. She showed off a video off on social media and writing “Thank you Katy”, and saying “So, I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.” While only the start of the note can be seen, it appears to read “Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air” and “I’m deeply sorry.”

Taylor made it clear she had accepted whatever else Katy had to say in her letter and now the pair’s long feud is over. It all started when Katy allegedly lured away three dancers from Taylor’s Red tour in 2013 to work on her Prismatic tour and Taylor vented about it to Rolling Stone, albeit not naming Katy directly. They’ve since gone at each other in song, with Tay’s “Bad Blood” and Katy’s “Swish Swish,” but the AI judge as softened up over the past year, openly wishing that they’d put their past differences aside.