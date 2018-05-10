‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: JWoww Goes Off On Ronnie For Not Coming Clean To His Girlfriend

Tension is in the air with Ronnie’s girlfriend in town for a visit, and JWoww is not happy about his decision to withhold details about his recent behavior. Here’s our recap of this week’s ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’!

Just days after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro (most likely) cheated on his pregnant girlfriend, Jen, she’s in town for a visit on the May 10 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. There’s some tension in the air, as Ron worries about whether or not any of his dalliances will come up in Jen’s presence — especially with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino having such loose lips. Things get a little awkward over dinner when Jenni “JWoww” Farley brings up the topic of marriage, which is a future that Ronnie, admittedly, might not want with Jen.

It doesn’t seem to take long for Jen to get comfortable, though. When she starts roasting Mike about his possible impending incarceration, Mike throws a subtle dig at Ron by bringing up the code word “french fries” (the group’s nickname for the blonde girl Ronnie brought home from the club just days before). Luckily, Jen doesn’t catch on, but it’s clear the gauntlet has been thrown. The drama is briefly pushed to the side when the whole group heads to the strip club for a night out, but Ron is quickly hit with the realization that his carefree, “irresponsible” lifestyle is all about to quickly change when Jen wants to go home early.

Meanwhile, this time at the club, it’s Vinny Guadagnino who seems to be a bit tempted by the atmosphere. Despite having a girlfriend at home, he can’t take his eyes (and hands) off the strippers. To get ahead of the situation, he calls up his girlfriend, Elicea, immediately upon getting home…and she’s, understandably, pissed about his flirtatious behavior.

The next day, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and JWoww are put in an awkward situation when Jen asks them if Ron’s been “good.” Obviously, they know he hasn’t, but they manage to brush the question under the rug without Jen getting suspicious. However, when Jen and Ronnie are out for dinner later, she asks him if anyone’s used the jacuzzi in the house yet. Just days earlier, Ron himself was in there, getting handsy with another girl. He admits to being in the hot tub with other women, but doesn’t specify exactly what happened. In his confessional, Ron opens up about how unsure he is about his future with Jen, and once again reveals that he doesn’t know if she’s “the one.”

Meanwhile, Mike, Vinny and Pauly D break off from the other housemates for an MVP night out. Vinny’s still struggling with how he can act like his flirty self without breaking any rules with his girlfriend. He’s extra careful not to do anything disrespectful this time, but when he calls Elicea later that night, she’s still not happy with him over the last incident.

When Jen leaves, JWoww confronts Ronnie about how he wasn’t completely honest with his girlfriend about what happened before she got there. She also reads him the riot act when he claims that he loves Jen, but doesn’t know if he wants to be with her. Eventually, JWoww really goes off on Ronnie for refusing to tell Jen what really happened, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see if he decides to listen to her.