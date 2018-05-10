Justin Bieber Looks Somber Heading To Church After Selena’s Reportedly Thrilled To Be Over Him

Justin Bieber was photographed for the first time since a report claimed Selena Gomez has zero interest in getting back together with him! JB was spotted heading to church in LA on May 9 and he didn’t look happy …

Justin Bieber, where did your smile go? The 24-year-old singer was photographed heading to a church service in Beverly Hills on May 9, where he kept his hood up as he exited his turquoise Lamborghini. JB’s somber outing came after a report claimed his on-again-off-again ex, Selena Gomez, 25, has happily moved on from their recently rekindled romance. Check out the latest snap of Bieber, below!

Jelena lovers everywhere got a major upset when they learned Selena’s happier than ever without Bieber, a shocking report claimed on May 9. Sel is “not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon,” a source told E! News, with a second insider adding that they’re not in contact. She is reportedly doing her own thing and is even “open to dating.” If Bieber had hopes of patching things up, that’s got to sting.

JB and Sel took yet another break from their tumultuous romance back in March, sometime around his 24th birthday. While it’s unclear why their relationship fizzled, again, it was clear something went down because the two stayed far, far away from each other. — There were no photographs, cryptic messages or flirty exchanges on social media, whatsoever. The two first rekindled their years-long romance back in October 2017, after Sel split from The Weeknd, 28.

Justin Bieber is photographed heading to church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, May 9.

Bieber was dressed in camouflage pants with rips in the knees, a forest green hoodie and a pair of Yeezy’s. He held a beige baseball cap in his hand, as an unidentified man, presumably a friend, trailed behind him.

The singer has been laying low amidst reports about his relationship with Sel. Meanwhile, she’s been hard at work, producing the second season of her hit Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. Sel released a new song on May 10 — “Back To You” — which will be featured on the show’s second season. “Back To You”, an upbeat track about a significant other, seems to be a nod to her relationship with Bieber.

Sel sings about longing for someone she shouldn’t be with, and fans have already labeled the new song as a Jelena anthem. With lyrics like, “Let a couple year water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” the song certainly seems to tell the story of Jelena’s relationship woes over the years.