John Mayer Sings About Being The ‘Other Boy’ In Sexy New Song: Listen To ‘New Light’

Stop what you’re doing, because John Mayer just dropped new music! Listen to ‘New Light’ here, and be prepared to be swept off your feet with his sultry new hit!

As Emma Stone once said in the popular film, Friends With Benefits, “It’s John f–king Mayer!” — And, he’s here with new music! John Mayer, 40, released “New Light” on May 10, where he joined Zane Lowe of Beats 1, who premiered the track. The song, which is co-produced by Mayer himself and No I.D., became available at 10 PM PST. “New Light” is seemingly, according to fans, part one of a multi-“Night” series. The catchy new track marks the Dead & Company vocalist/guitarist’s first since last year’s The Search For Everything. — Listen to “New Light” above!

“I’m the boy in your other phone. Lighting up inside your drawer at home, all alone,” Mayer sings, leaving listeners on a cliffhanger. Who are you talking about, John? — Inquiring minds need to know! He later sings “pushin’ 40 in the friend zone,” which we’re sure will be social media’s newest viral tag line. Speaking of the lyrics, “This song was not easy to write lyrically,” Mayer told Lowe. “It just wasn’t. It was written out of sequence… There’s code-cracking involved.” The new song is listed as being released on Mayer’s own label Snack Money.

Mayer took to social media to hint at his new music on May 9. He posted a photo of what appeared to be the track’s cover art, or a painting of himself on Instagram, captioned, “Summer bop drop imminent”. And, he wasn’t lying; This song is a straight up summer jam! He then confirmed “New Light” with a second Instagram post, which featured the song’s title/art in a colorful, psychedelic font.

Mayer along with Dead & Company are about to hit the road for a summer tour which kicks off on in Mansfield, MA on May 30. The band will play shows all over the country all throughout June and July. They will then hit tops in Arrington, VA on August 25 and 26. After a quick break, Mayer will join Sting, Lenny Kravitz, Counting Crows, Sheryl Crow, and many more to perform at Bourbon & Beyond festival on September 22 in Champions Park in Louisville, KY.