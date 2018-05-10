‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Billionaire GF ‘Caught Him Looking At Old Nude’ Pics Of His Ex

The Hot Felon is in some hot water with his girlfriend Chloe Green, after she apparently caught him looking at pics of his ex! HollywoodLife has all the exclusive details!

Jeremy Meeks, 34, also known as the Hot Felon, got in some trouble with his heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 27, after she caught him look at old nude pictures of his ex-wife, Melissa, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Jeremy really screwed up a couple weeks ago and it almost cost him Chloe. She caught him looking at old nude pictures of his ex Melissa, stuff he had saved on his email or something,” the source revealed. “Apparently Chloe busted him red handed and freaked out. She almost broke up with him.” Yikes! However, Jeremy told Chloe he was only opening them up to delete them, not to “reminisce” on their 8-year marriage. “Jeremy managed to convince Chloe he was only opening them up to delete them because he wanted to clear out every remainder of Melissa from his life so he can start clean with Chloe. She believed him and things are really good again but it definitely freaked her out,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “She made him delete the pictures, she doesn’t want this to ever happen again.”

Thank goodness the two worked things out, because apparently, Chloe is expecting! Us Weekly reported in late March that Chloe and the Hot Felon were expecting their first child together, a baby boy. This would be the Top Shop heiress’s first child, and Jeremy’s third, as he as two with his ex, Melissa. The pair were first spotted together almost a year ago, kissing on a yacht, while he was still legally married to Melissa. Jeremy and Chloe’s PDA-filled summer was caught on cameras, and on the same day he filed for divorce in October 2017, he was spotted with Chloe vacationing in St. Barts.

According to Daily Mail, Chloe is about to pop, and she and Jeremy are ready to wed in a quick-fire ceremony, after Jeremy’s divorce with Melissa is finalized.