Halle Berry Is Perfection In Biker Chic Outfit & No Makeup On Dinner Date — See Pic

Halle Berry can pull off any look – even an edgy leather one! The 51-year-old actress stepped out sans makeup in a biker-esque outfit and we can’t get over how cool she looks. See the pic here!

Halle Berry, 51, doesn’t need makeup to look absolutely stunning! The Academy Award winning actress was photographed heading out for a girl’s night at Sushi Roku on May 9 with a fresh face. She looked incredibly cool in a leather jacket, black top, and ripped acid-wash jeans. She paired the biker chic look with pair of suede and leather booties and a statement ring. The X-Men star kept her caramel locks down in loose waves.

The mom-of-two stays in such great shape thanks to a Keto diet consisting mainly of meat proteins and vegetables with almost no carbs, and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, whom she’s called her “secret weapon.” If you’re wondering exactly what Halle does five days a week to keep fit, you’re in luck. Thomas previously opened up to E! about the Kidnap star’s fitness routine.

Halle combines boxing and mixed martial arts for cardio and conditioning, while also doing plenty of rigorous workouts with weights. “You better believe we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai… I’m definitely working on those skill sets with her and she’s also doing strength and conditioning. She’s using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It’s just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone’s metabolism. She doesn’t mess around,” Peter said.

We also know that Halle is quite the yogi. On March 24, she posted a photo to Instagram that showed herself doing a head stand yoga pose while wearing nothing but a black bikini bottom. She also paired the image of the impressive position with an enlightening message about how meditation has improved her quality of life. “I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started,” she explained. “I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health.”