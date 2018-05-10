Georgina Chapman Sobs Through 1st Weinstein Scandal Interview: I Have ‘Rage’ Over Being So ‘Naive’

Georgina Chapman broke her silence in a new interview about husband Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal. She had no idea what was going on, and she’s distraught for her kids.

Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, 42, has never publicly addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment, and rape lobbed against husband Harvey Weinstein — until now. Over 80 women have accused Weinstein, 66, including Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Cate Blanchett, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, and Chapman’s done staying silent. She opened up in a new interview with Vogue about the scandal, saying that she’s been left devastated, “humiliated,” and “broken.”

“At first I couldn’t [see a therapist], because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it. And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive,” Chapman told Vogue, breaking down in tears. Weinstein has denied all accusations. She maintains that she had no idea what was going on with her husband. She filed for divorce soon after the allegations came forward.

“I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children,” Chapman said. The magazine noted that at this point, the designer was sobbing so hard that she couldn’t speak. They took a break while her assistant brought her tissues. “What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”

Chapman is still in close contact with her soon-to-be ex-husband for the sake of the children, as well as their divorce proceedings. “I don’t want to be viewed as a victim because I don’t think I am,” she told the mag. “I am a woman in a sh*t situation, but it’s not unique…It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”