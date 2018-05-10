‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo: Saying Goodbye To Jessica Capshaw & Sarah Drew Felt ‘Like A Death’
Grey’s Anatomy fans — as well as veteran actresses Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew — were completely floored when it was announced that their characters Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner were being written off the show following season 14. It was especially hard on the show’s namesake Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey. The 48-year-old star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Two characters are leaving, it was a nightmare! It’s like a death in a way, you know? It’s difficult on so many different levels. It’s difficult for them, it’s difficult for us, for the show runner who had to make the decision. The fans made it so much worse. The fans threw so much negativity in it which is like everything we try not to promote on the show.”
Some fans pointed the finger at Ellen for her successfully negotiating a big pay bump, paying her $20 million for two more seasons. That couldn’t have been further from the truth as Ellen’s salary had nothing to do with the creative decision by producers to let the longtime stars go. Showrunners simply felt like the characters had exhausted their story potential, but it really hurt Ellen that some viewers got really nasty about the terminations.