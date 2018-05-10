Ryan Reynolds & David Beckham Is Your New Favorite Bromance In Hilarious New ‘Deadpool 2’ Spot

Sorry, Hugh Jackman. Ryan Reynolds has found himself a new hunk to Netflix and chill with. The ‘Deadpool’ star teams up with David Beckham in a hilarious video that drags ‘Green Lantern’ while giving ‘Boltneck’ some love!

There’s something that just feels so right about Ryan Reynolds, 41, and David Beckham, 43, being bros, especially after watching the latest spot promoting Deadpool 2. As the soccer icon was watching Ryan joke about his voice – “It’s like he mouth-sexed a can of helium – Ryan, as Deadpool, suddenly pops up on Becks phone with an apology. That’s not all, as Deadpool is soon at David’s door with cookies, balloons and an apologetic mariachi band. It’s not until Deadpool offers tickets to the 2018 World Cup that David finally accepts his apology. “I can’t stay mad at you.”

“What were you apologizing for, anyway?” David said, clearly ignoring the joke about his voice, before listing off things that Deadpool (or in this case, Ryan) should be sorry for. “Green Lantern, RIPD, Selfless, Blade: Trinity,” David said, be throwing in, “Boltneck.”

“BOLTNECK was a masterpiece!” a shocked Ryan/Deadpool shouts, before David slams the door on his face. First off, props to someone making a Boltneck reference in 2018 (the movie was renamed Big Monster on Campus when it was released in the US in 2000, according to Inverse.) The film depicts Ryan as a college student who dies after getting thrown in an empty swimming pool. He’s revived after a fellow student implants the brain of a serial killer into his head, in a demented and poorly-reviewed take on the Frankenstein story. It was one of his earlier films, but as David points out, Ryan’s hasn’t had the best luck at the box office.

Will Becks make a cameo in Deadpool 2, or does this ensure he’ll be in Deadpool 3? Or will the world be gifted the cinematic masterpiece that would be Becks & Pool? If Ryan gets his way, the next film that sees the “Merc with a mouth” strap on the skin-tight costume will feature not David Beckham, but Hugh Jackman, 49. Ryan continues to push for a Wolverine/Deadpool team-up film, despite Hugh all but retiring the character at the end of Logan.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe,” Ryan told Entertainment Weekly, “and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.’ ” Hey, if Deadpool can get Becks to take him back, Ryan can talk Hugh in whipping out the claws again.