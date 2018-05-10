15 Celeb MILFs Whose Bodies Are Hotter Than Ever After Babies: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Heidi Klum are just a few famous mommas who are hotter than ever post-baby. See more of the sexiest celeb MILFs here!

It only took Kylie Jenner one month after giving birth to Stormi Webster to start sharing snaps of her flat stomach. While that’s an extremely short amount of time for a body to bounce back after having a kid, tons of celeb moms like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum have hit the gym and are now in the fittest shape of their life post-baby.

In the four years since Halle Berry, 51, gave birth to her second child, a son, Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. While expecting at 47-years-old, she told Ellen Degeneres that she was surprised by the “miracle” pregnancy while appearing on The Ellen Show. “They call it a geriatric pregnancy,” she said before adding, “I was, you know, on my way…this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda premenopausal so to have this happen was a huge [shock].”

But even having a child in her 40s didn’t affect the Academy Award winner’s ability to be in tremendously good shape. The mom-of-two stays fit by following a Keto diet consisting mainly of meat proteins and vegetables with almost zero carbs.

Her “secret weapon” and trainer Peter Lee Thomas also plays a key role in her fitness routine. The nutritionist told E! just what he and Halle work on during her workouts five times a week. “You better believe we are doing some boxing, some kick boxing, some Muay Thai… I’m definitely working on those skill sets with her and she’s also doing strength and conditioning,” Thomas said. “She’s using kettle bells, bar bells, dumbbells, working on the pull up bar, doing dips, sprinting pushing heavy things, pulling stuff. It’s just a really dynamic way to jumpstart anyone’s metabolism. She doesn’t mess around.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

