Carrie Underwood Admits She Has A Team To ‘Spackle & Paint’ Her Face After Fall Leaves Nasty Scar

During her ‘Today’ show interview on May 10, Carrie Underwood revealed her secret to looking ‘exactly the same’ after having 4o+ stitches in her face. Watch here!

Carrie Underwood has a scar on her face from falling in front of her house last November, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at her now! The singer sat down with Hoda Kotb during the May 10 episode of Today, and Hoda revealed she didn’t think Carrie looked any different than her pre-accident days. “I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste!” Carrie laughed. “Every day I feel a little more back to normal.” Still, even though the scar has mostly healed now, Carrie also admitted that her face “wasn’t pretty” when she was first recovering. There’s nothing some good makeup can’t fix, though!

In January, the American Idol winner came clean to fans about the 40-50 stitches that were put in her face two months earlier, and warned them that she might look a bit “different” when she returned to the spotlight. Naturally, everyone was expecting the worse. However, when Carrie finally started posting photos of herself to social media in April, nobody noticed anything much different. She made her official comeback at the ACM Awards on April 15, where she gave the first public performance of her emotional new track, “Cry Pretty,” and received a standing ovation.

“There was something different about that performance,” she explained. “When I’m singing a song, it’s like I’m in the music and I’m right there living it. And then…as soon as the song ends…it’s like, oh man…I’m just Carrie again. Like, the magic ends somehow and I turn into a pumpkin in front of everybody. I’m not a center of attention kind of person.”

Since the ACMs, Carrie has been back and better than ever, and is already gearing up for more new music — her next album is set for a September release! The possibilities are endless!