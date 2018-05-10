This grandma-to-be loves to twerk! Traci has an epic kitchen twerking session in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 10 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’ So why are her sisters telling her to stop?

Traci is so excited for her grandchild’s baby shower, which is going to bring the entire family together in Maryland. The family doesn’t get to travel to Maryland that often, so this is a real treat. In this EXCLUSIVE episode preview, Traci has a little convo session with her sisters, Towanda and Trina, and mom Evelyn. Towanda and Trina tell Traci that they didn’t buy Kevin and Olivia a lavish baby gift because they didn’t want to carry it on the plane. The parents-to-be only need money, diapers, and milk, and they’re going to get that from Towanda and Trina.

This talk of money, diapers, and milk turns into a beatboxing and twerking session in the kitchen. Yes, really. Traci proves she’s the twerk master of the family with her skills. But Towanda and Trina think she needs to step back from the twerking now that she’s a grandmother. “Traci, there are some things that you’re going to have to give up,” Towanda says. But Traci is never going to give up twerking! Also, she’s not a grandmother just yet! Chill out, Towanda and Trina!

“I will twerk until the day that I die. I’m going to put my back into it and everything else, so forget everybody else,” Traci says in the preview. You go, girl! Twerk all you want! Also during the May 10 episode of Braxton Family Values, Tamar and Towanda will take over Toni’s wedding planning. Traci will receive devastating news about her upcoming tour with her sisters, which causes friction within the family. Braxton Family Values season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.