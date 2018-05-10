Ariana Grande’s ‘Sad & Heartbroken’ Over Mac Miller Split & Can See Them Reuniting, Says Source

We’re hearing that Ariana Grande is devastated over her breakup with BF Mac Miller. Will they take another shot at romance together? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Fans were dumbstuck on Wednesday, May 9, when news broke that Ariana Grande, 24, and Mac Miller, 26, her boyfriend of 2 years, decided to call it quits. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how the songstress is handling the split. “Ariana is very sad and heartbroken about the breakup with Mac,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She really loves him a lot still as he was there for her during her most difficult days as an artist. She does not feel like she will be ready to date anyone new anytime soon. Her plan is to take a break from relationships and focus on work and her new music.”

The insider added that there’s a chance these 2 could soon rekindle their relationship! “ Ariana is not shutting the door on a future reconciliation with Mac either. There was no cheating or any shady stuff going on in their relationship. She already misses him tons and could totally see herself getting back together with him or even marrying him one day, when the time is right.” Whoa! This definitely doesn’t sound over!

After news first broke, Ariana offered these thoughts are her ex: “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick,” she wrote, captioning a photo of her and Mac. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment it’s not you.” Then, she added, “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”