Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: A Timeline Of Their Love — From Budding Romance To Heartbreaking Split

So heartbreaking! Ariana Grande had a beautiful friendship with Mac Miller before they began dating. Now that their romance has ended, we have a timeline of their love.

Who saw this one coming? Ariana Grande, 24, and rapper Mac Miller, 26, have heartbreakingly split after a year and a half long romance. The couple had been pals and collaborators for years before taking their relationship to the next level, officially coming out as a couple in Sept. of 2016. Mac had been by Ariana’s side as her love affair with Big Sean, 30, fizzled in 2015, and he eventually became the main man in the “Side to Side” singer’s life. TMZ reported on May 9 that the pair had decided to go their separate ways because of their busy schedules, but planned to remain close pals. We’ve got a timeline on their relationship.

It all started when Mac tweeted to Ariana in Nov. of 2012 that he’d like to hit the studio with her and she responded that she’d love to. Just a few weeks later they made it happen! They came out with the duet “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and “The Way,” in 2013 and in the video for the latter song the sparks sure seemed to fly. While they weren’t yet boyfriend and girlfriend, their chemistry was off the charts. He even showed up on Ari’s 2015 tour to sing “The Way” and he joined her on a Tonight Show appearance. Their close working relationship continued with a 2016 remix of the singer’s “Into You.” She was lovingly Snapchatting from backstage at one of his concerts in August of that year and fans really knew something was up. By Aug. 23, the couple finally got caught kissing by the paparazzi and a month later confirmed their romance!

Ari and Mac then finally felt free to share their love, posting sweet messages to each other on social media. Their relationship faced the ultimate test when 22 people were killed during a terrorist bombing outside of Ariana’s Manchester, UK concert on May 22, 2017. The devastated singer flew home to Florida and was greeted with a giant, comforting hug by Mac as soon as she got off her plane. He was there to support her in the days that followed and even performed at Ariana’s One Love Manchester concert on June 4, 2017.

Ariana still posted adorable pics of herself and Mac together before she virtually disappeared from social media after late 2017, indicating that she was hard at work on a new album. She did include a special Christmas Eve IG post where she wrote “thankful for my friends family n fans who carried me thru this year & taught me more than they’ll eva know” and included a pic of her lovingly hugging Mac. After that we didn’t see as much of the couple together in 2018 as Ari buried herself in work, but they made a rare appearance at Madonna’s private post Oscars party in March of 2018. Sadly that would be the last time they would be seen as a couple.