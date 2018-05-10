Amber Heard & Irina Shayk Risk Wardrobe Malfunctions: Go Braless & Commando At Cannes — Crazy PICS

Amber and Irina stepped out in Cannes on May 10, both rocking gravity-defying looks! See their insane outfits below, both of which are very close to wardrobe malfunctions!

Thank goodness for double-sided tape! Both Irina Shayk and Amber Heard went SUPER daring and skipped the undergarments while walking the red carpet in Cannes, France during the annual Film Festival. Irina wore a red dress with super sexy chains holding everything together at the Sorry Angel premiere on May 10. No surprise here — it was an Atelier Versace gown which she paired with gold Versace heels and Chopard jewelry. So many stars, like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, wore sexy Versace dresses at the Met Gala in New York on May 7!

Amber wore a Valentino gown with a BIG skirt and a teeny tiny top! Wow! She was covered with the thinnest strip of green velvet fabric, but it totally worked! Both ladies looked so amazing! We just hope they move carefully and avoid a wardrobe malfunction! Unfortunately, Patricia Contreras suffered one when her strapless dress fell down on May 8. Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver was also at the Sorry Angel screening, wearing a stunning blue high-low Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown and Gianvito Rossi Shoes. Fellow VS angel Stella Maxwell was also there in a shimmering silver Roberto Cavalli Couture gown. It was strapless and so sexy!

Penelope Cruz, Bella Hadid, Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart and many more stars are in Cannes, rocking stunning looks. See all the gorgeous gowns in the gallery attached above!