Clayne Crawford: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Reportedly Fired From ‘Lethal Weapon’

The fate of ‘Lethal Weapon’ is up in the air in the wake of Clayne Crawford’s reported firing. Here’s what you need to know about the actor, who plays Martin Riggs, and the ‘LW’ situation.

1. Clayne Crawford was reportedly fired after complaints of alleged “emotional abuse” on set. FOX and Warner Bros. are “actively searching” for an actor to replace Clayne in the role of Martin Riggs on Lethal Weapon, according to our sister site TVLine. If the show is renewed for a third season, Clayne will not be a part of it. The shocking news comes after our sister site Deadline reported that Clayne had “been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment.” Clayne responded to the report on Instagram and said that he had been “reprimanded twice” during the past two seasons. He admitted that “he had reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work” and completed “studio appointed therapy.” The second reprimand was because an “actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him.” He apologized for “any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

2. His character’s fate was left in question during the season 2 finale. The final scene of Riggs featured him bleeding out at his dead wife’s grave after being shot point-blank in the chest by his half-brother, Garrett. While the network is reportedly looking to recast Riggs, the scene definitely makes it seem like Riggs won’t live to see another day.

3. Clayne seemingly responded to the firing reports. Right after the reports about Clayne’s firing broke, he tweeted: “Wait, wait, wait……you can’t fire me on my day off!” He also retweeted fans who were outraged over the news. He also wrote on Instagram: When everyone seems to know your future but you. No word from Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I’m not fired!! Dang.”

4. Before Lethal Weapon, Clayne was best known for his role in Rectify. He portrayed Teddy Talbot on the Sundance drama from 2013 to 2016. He also had major supporting roles in A Walk to Remember and Swimfan.

5. He’s the founder of the Clayne Crawford Foundation, which strives to help children, women, and veterans. The foundation’s mission statement reads: “We are dedicated to providing hope and support for children, women, and veterans across the nation by partnering with various charities to focus on building a community of inspired lives.” The foundation recently hosted an event in Alabama.