Vanessa Trump Reportedly Threatening To Leak More Dirty Details Of Don Jr.’s Alleged Affair

Vanessa Trump isn’t afraid of a messy divorce. She’s reportedly threatening to leak more information about Don Jr.’s alleged affair if he doesn’t settle in her favor.

The divorce proceedings between Vanessa, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, might get a bit more interesting. Vanessa may have more dirty details about her husband‘s alleged 2011 affair with Aubrey O’Day, and she’s not totally afraid to use the information to her advantage. “A lot more could come out,” a friend claimed to InTouch. “Vanessa could make Don pay for the public embarrassment he caused her.” But if Don. Jr’s ex wants a decent financial settlement, she might have to keep quiet with those deets. The pal said that Vanessa will “100 percent” have to sign a nondisclosure agreement as part of the eventual divorce settlement. “He’ll cover his bases,” the insider added about Donald Trump‘s eldest son.

Vanessa’s reportedly been getting a bit of advice on how to handle her ex from a very in-the-know source: her Melania Trump. According to an anonymous source who spoke to Us Weekly, the First Lady told her stepdaughter-in-law that, “The Trump men are one and the same — vain and power-hungry.”

Regardless of how much the two parents of Kai, Donald III, Spencer, Tristan, and Chloe Trump, settle for, the mother of five will likely be fine financially. She reportedly felt comfortable enough to finally file for divorce after her family shared in a multi-million dollar windfall thanks to her late father’s investments, according to a Page Six report. Vanessa’s dad, Charles Haydon, died in Feb. 2005, just months before his daughter got married. Haydon was a successful lawyer in Manhattan whose clients included Marilyn Monroe, and, according to court records, he left an estate valued at $2.5 million behind to his wife Bonnie Kay Haydon when he died. However, the family recently came into their fortune from stocks and other investments that matured since the patriarch’s death, sources told the website. “I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing,” an insider said.