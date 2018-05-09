Tristan Thompson Speaks For 1st Time About Baby True: ‘She’s Eating, Sleeping & Uhh S***ting’

Tristan Thompson opened up about his experience being a father to his two children, including newborn True, in a candid interview with the podcast ‘Road Trippin’ on May 9. Listen to his emotional words here!

Tristan Thompson, 27, revealed how he feels being a father to new 3-month-old daughter True Thompson and son Prince Thompson, 1, in a May 9 interview with the podcast, Road Trippin‘, his first interview since the birth of True. “So you got a new addition to the family,” the podcast’s host Richard Jefferson, said to the Cleveland Cavaliers player in the episode. “New addition to the family, yup,” Tristan answered. When co-host Allie Clifton asked how baby True was doing, Tristan was happy to reveal that she was doing just fine. “She’s doing good,” he started. “Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**tting. That’s all they do. That’s all they do.” As far as Prince goes, Tristan said he was “getting big, jumping on a little trampoline.”

The father-of-two continued talking about True and his son, Prince in the interview and even told the hosts the difference between having a boy and a girl. “I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.” The proud papa also revealed that he doesn’t talk baby talk to his kids because he doesn’t want them to get used to it and he’d have to do it in public. The hosts of the podcast also made sure to ask Tristan if he was planning on having any more kids and though it may be surprising to some, the basketball star said he was. “I’m gonna keep going,” he said. “I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”

Despite his plans to have more children, Tristan didn’t mention his baby mama and current girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 33, in the interview. In addition to the podcast being the first interview since the birth of True, it’s the first one since made headlines for his shocking cheating scandal. Since then, Khloe has seemed to give Tristan another chance as the two have recently been seen together on various outings around Cleveland. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed up to one of Tristan’s basketball games with the Cavs to show her support.