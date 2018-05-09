Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning $10 Mil Wedding? Source Says They Want To Outdo Harry & Meghan

Is there about to be a royal wedding between…Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? They’re reportedly engaged and planning to outshine Prince Harry and Megan Markle!

Was Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott’s recent vacation to the Bahamas more epic than anyone ever expected? While these two lovebirds were enjoying their first trip as a family, Travis, 26, popped the question, according to Life & Style magazine, and Kylie reportedly said yes! Now, Stormi Webster’s mama is supposedly planning “the most extravagant Kardashian wedding of all time,” a source told the publication. “She’s looking to spend about $10 million and have the wedding of the century. She’s even joked that she wants to outdo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.”

Whoa. If there is anyone who could throw a wedding that would rival the British crown, it would be the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul. Supposedly, Kylie and Travis squeezed in some wedding planning during their vacation, as the source said they “checked out some massive mansions” in Turks and Caicos as potential venues. “Eden Rock hotel in St. Barts is another possibility. Kylie would pay to book the whole hotel.”

While everyone wants to be there in person when Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, tie the knot, Kylie’s already put together a star-studded guest list for her reported wedding. “She’ll hire private jets to fly out all her friends,” the insider says, claiming the guest list will include stars like Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Jaden and Willow Smith. “She’s asking her friend Jordyn Woods and her sister Kendall to be bridesmaids. Obviously, she wants her whole family to be there at the wedding.”

Speaking of Kylie’s family, Kris Jenner is still worried that her youngest might be making a mistake. “Kris is concerned that Kylie doesn’t know Travis well enough to marry him,” the insider said, adding that the Momager urged Ky to slow down. Kris managed to score a victory by reportedly convincing Kylie to protect her $50 million fortune. “Initially, Kylie didn’t want to ask Travis to sign a prenup because she is sure their marriage will last forever. But Kris yelled at her for being naive.”

If it seems like Kylie and Travis are (reportedly) rushing into marriage, the source tells Life & Style that since Stormi entered the world, their life has been “better than ever….They’ve both matured and Travis has seen a whole new side of Kylie. He’s crazy about her.”