Travis Scott ‘Furious’ Over Rumors That Kylie’s Hot Bodyguard Is Stormi’s Dad: ‘It’s Time For Him To Go’

Uh-oh! With constant rumors swirling that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard is Stormi’s real father, Travis Scott now wants her to get rid of him! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, were initially enjoying the hearsay that her bodyguard Tim Chung was their daughter Stormi‘s actual father, we’re now hearing that the joke is over — but the rumors are persisting. “Travis is becoming uncomfortable with Kylie‘s good-looking bodyguard and he is finally telling her it’s time for him to go,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When the news first broke that fans thought the bodyguard could be the father, both Kylie and Travis laughed it off. As time went on and more and more people told Travis how hot the bodyguard is and how much he looked like little Stormi, it began to really get to Travis and he is now sick of hearing about it.”

The insider added that the rapper has even threatened to end the relationship over it! “ Travis has gone from laughing about it, to getting furious,” they said. “ Travis knows that Kanye had similar issues with Kim’s security team so he sought his advice before giving Kylie the ultimatum, the bodyguard has to go or I will. Travis feels that while Kylie may feel comfortable with Tim and may have some loyalty to him , Travis ‘ feelings should come first since he is family now. He has told her to get a new bodyguard that is not a model and that does not look like little Stormi.”

As for Tim, he hasn’t blatantly responded to the rumors. But on May 4 he shared a photo of himself lounging by a window with a very simple caption: “Chill.” Could this be a reaction to his newfound fame concerning Stormi’s paternity? Also, we should note that Ky’s camp has bedunked has publicly debunked this rumor! But maybe the hearsay alone is enough to bother Travis. Will Tim get to keep his job? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!