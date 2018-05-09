Kylie Jenner & Bodyguard Tim Chung: Why It’s ‘Humanly Impossible’ That He’s Stormi’s Dad

Despite fans insisting that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard MUST be her baby’s father, there’s absolutely no truth to the rumor. In fact, it’s actually ‘impossible’ that Tim Chung could be Kylie’s baby daddy, according to a new report. Here’s why.

Tim Chung is not the father of Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby, Stormi Webster — because he and Kylie never even had sex, according to TMZ. As HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY, the speculation that Tim, not Travis Scott, fathered Kylie’s little girl is complete BS. TMZ’s sources confirm that the story is just “a rumor with no basis in fact.” The headlines about Kylie’s bodyguard and Stormi’s paternity went viral earlier this month, when fans started the wild theory after noting how many similar features Stormi and Tim have. It didn’t take long for Tim’s social media to start blowing up with new followers and comment.

Kylie and her real baby daddy, Travis, have yet to actually address the rumors, but they proved that their relationship is completely on-track and better than ever by attending the Met Gala together on May 7. It was actually the pair’s first time walking the red carpet as a couple since they started dating in April 2017. After all, their relationship has been anything but conventional. Kylie got pregnant just months after they first got together, and she spent much of that time out of the public eye. When she finally gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, though, she shared a video of her pregnancy, which included lots of footage of her and Travis. Since then, they haven’t tried to hide their love.

Meanwhile, the couple is paying no mind to the ridiculous rumors about Tim being Stormi’s dad. “Kylie thinks it’s hilarious,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis also got a huge kick out of it and laughed at the outrageous meme. Kylie and Travis think it’s stupid that people are drawing that connection and haven’t even given it a scond thought.”