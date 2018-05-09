The Weeknd Ditched The Met Gala To Avoid ‘Nasty’ Run-Ins With Exes Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid

Crisis averted! The Weeknd ditched The Met Gala on May 7, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s happy he didn’t have an awkward run-in with his ex-girlfriends Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid!

Nothing’s worse than running into an ex-girlfriend/boyfriend at a party. Proving celebrities are just like us, this is exactly what The Weeknd feared when attending the 2018 Met Gala on Monday. So, he skipped fashion’s biggest night of the year all together. “Abel ditched the Met Gala this year to avoid any nasty run-ins with his ex’s. When he heard that both Selena [Gomez] and Bella [Hadid] were going to be at the Gala he decided not to put himself in any awkward situations. He has major issues, very different issues, with both Selena and Bella, so he didn’t want to have to deal with either of them in the same night. He felt more comfortable blowing off the event,” a source close to The Weeknd tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. TBH, we don’t blame him!

After releasing his EP My Dear Melancholy, many fans quickly realized his song “Call Out My Name” was about Selena. With lyrics like “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake,” it’s clear their breakup is still a sore spot. The Weeknd also referenced Selena’s 2017 kidney transplant with, “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” Yikes! So, you can understand why he wouldn’t want to see Sel on the red carpet.

As for Bella, their situation is even more awkward. After multiple outlets reported that Bella and The Weeknd were spotted making out at Coachella, the 21-year-old model slammed the claims by writing “It wasn’t me,” in the comment section of E! News‘ Instagram post. Now, that’s cringe worthy!