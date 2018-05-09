Selena Gomez ‘Not Interested’ In Getting Back Together With Justin Bieber: She’s ‘Happier’ Without Him

Selena Gomez is single, and not afraid to say it! We’ve got details on why the singer doesn’t want Justin Bieber anymore, but feels they will always be in each other’s lives!

We hate to break it to you Jelena fans, but that ship has sailed. Well, sort of. After deciding to take some time apart back in March, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have officially split, and we’ve just learned Sel has “completely moved on,” according to E! News. “[Selena] is not interested in getting back together with him anytime soon,” a source told the outlet. “She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating,” the source continued. Wow, what a difference a few months can make!

Back in February, the former lovebirds appeared to be in it for the long haul as Selena even attend Justin Bieber’s dad’s wedding in Jamaica! But, immediately following their break, Justin began spending a lot of time with model Baskin Champion. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if that had a lot to do with her decision to move on. “Selena is going in a different direction with her life. She’s had a lot of self-reflection time and it’s been good for her. She’s hanging out with friends and taking it easy,” E!’s source added.

However, before we count them out completely, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the famous pair will always be connected. “They will be in each other lives for one reason or another. They can’t get over each other, but then they quickly hate each other a moment later. It’s a contact day by day with them and their attitudes change at every second. They are both trying to be away from each other for the time being, but they both know that won’t last and they will miss each other and hangout again,” a source close to Selena explained.