Come for Selena Gomez, get ready to deal with the Selenators. Sel’s fans are distraught that she doesn’t like her Met Gala pics, and they’re praising her on Twitter and slamming anyone who made fun of her. Check out their tweets!

Selena Gomez, 25, has also seen the pics of her attending the Met Gala on May 7, and she’s not happy. The “Wolves” singer posted a funny video on Instagram captioned, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET”, and it shows her booking it through a parking garage in her dress. Note that she’s not upset about her dress and ultra-bronze makeup, which was the subject of major criticism by armchair fashionistas mocking it at home. She just didn’t like the photos! Still, her fans were ready to go after anyone who criticized her:

“Don’t claim to be woke on mental illness when you participated in making Selena Gomez cry and feel like shit about a dress she loved, and added to her depression and anxiety,” one concerned fan tweeted. As you know, Selena deals with mental health issues stemming from Lupus, which is one of the reasons she cancelled her Revival tour and sought help in rehab. “She looked beautiful and even if people don’t think that they shouldn’t bully her! People pretend to be body positive but the general public will probably always be judgmental and cruel”, tweeted another fan.

“For those who criticized Selena for what she wore yesterday, ya’ll are trash and don’t deserve to stan her, ya’ll know Selena Gomez ain’t as confident and know that she has gone through so much & for ya’ll to still think it’s okay to talk shit is just ridiculous,” said a Selenator. Another chimed in with, “+they are just disgusting people trying to evil their real fans. we love you and we will always support you because you deserve it. and I apologize to you on behalf of those inconsiderate people. I love you. # WeAreSorrySelena @ selenagomez”.

Aww! Selena’s fans love her so much! It seems like she really has a good sense of humor about the whole thing, but it still has to hurt when people compare you to tanned Spongebob and Patrick.