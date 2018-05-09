Rob Kardashian Reportedly Encouraging Lamar Odom To Chase After Khloe After Tristan’s Betrayal

Rob Kardashian doesn’t want Khloe Kardashian to keep dating Tristan Thompson! He’s reportedly trying to get her and Lamar Odom back together.

Like most of Khloe Kardashian‘s fans, Rob Kardashian doesn’t want to see her end up with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal. But he’s not rooting for his sister to be single either – the reality star reportedly wants Khloe to end up with ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Lamar was Rob’s best friend before his marriage to Khloe imploded,” a family insider told OK! “He and Rob have been in touch again this year; Rob wanted Lamar to meet his daughter, and they talked about how Khloe was doing during her pregnancy.”

Apparently, the Arthur George Socks designer keeps dropping hints to Khloe regarding the changes her ex has made since their split. “He keeps reminding her that Lamar is a changed man, that he’s sober and would move mountains for her. If Rob senses an opening, he’ll tell Lamar to call her.”

We already had an idea of how Rob felt about the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Not only did an insider tell us that Rob was “pleading” with his older sibling to “break up with [Tristan] immediately,” but we also heard that he felt “horrible” about the whole situation. “Rob feels Tristan not only embarrassed himself, but Khloe and the entire family so he wants him cut off now,” a source close to the former reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Lamar, on the other hand, is “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloe,” a source told Us Weekly. The magazine also reportedly learned from their insider that “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloe, and realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together.” That’s nice and all, but the Revenge Body host has already been seen in public multiple times with her basketball player boyfriend, so Rob and Lamar’s concerns probably don’t hold much weight to her right now.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Khloe, Rob, and Lamar for comment.