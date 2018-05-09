Patricia Contreras’ Wardrobe Malfunction: Actress Accidentally Flashes Bare Boob At Cannes

Patricia Contreras suffers a major wardrobe malfunction at Cannes! The actress accidentally exposes her nipple in these now viral photos!

Patricia Contreras, 30, had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction (as seen below) at the annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8. The Mexican actress suffered a nip slip on the red carpet while promoting her her film, Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows). Patricia stunned on the red carpet, despite exposing her right nipple, in a strapless white gown. Lucky for Patricia, she had some help covering up on the red carpet. Israeli socialite and TV host, Hofit Golan was photographed assisting the actress with her unexpected wardrobe malfunction and we love the teamwork! The two later joined forces for an adorable selfie.

Although her appearance at the festival’s 71st annual opening night was a bit chaotic, the actress played it super cool on the carpet. Patricia kept her beautiful smile still, not showing an ounce of worry on her beautiful face. Not to mention, the model seemed unfazed about the fashion mishap while documenting her Cannes journey on Instagram stories.

Todos Lo Saben (Everybody Knows), which opened at Cannes, also stars Spanish actors and real-life couple, Penelope Cruz , 44, and Javier Bardem, 49. The psychological thriller was both written and directed by Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi, 46.

Cannes has already seen the likes of many other stars already including Irina Shayk, 32, and Julianne Moore, 57, who walked the red carpet at the Yomeddine premiere on May 9. The festival will conclude on Saturday, May 19.