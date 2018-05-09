Miranda Lambert Allegedly Furious With Blake Shelton For Judging Her New Romance

Is Miranda Lambert angry that Blake Shelton dissed her romance with Evan Felker? A report claims she’s annoyed since Gwen Stefani was married when the country crooner started dating her.

Fans are convinced Blake Shelton, 41, was shading ex Miranda Lambert, 34, and her romance with Evan Felker, 34, through a tweet about “karma,” and it now appears that Miranda’s team is firing back. “For Blake to throw shade at Miranda is bulls***,” a close pal of hers told Life & Style. “Blake is calling her out for dating a married man? Let’s not forget that Gwen Stefani was legally married when she started dating Blake!” For the record, the couple went public with their relationship in Nov. 2015, which was five months before the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker and Gavin Rossdale finalized their divorce.

But the insider didn’t stop there – they even went so far as to claim that the country crooner still cares about his ex-wife in some way. “Blake’s tweet shows he still has very strong feelings about Miranda,” the source added. “It’s like he’s been fixating on her ever since they split. That can’t make Gwen feel good.”

If you’re just catching up on this drama, here’s what you need to know. On April 25, Blake tweeted: “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” The message came out just one day after reports surfaced accusing the “Tin Man” songstress of breaking up the marriage of her current boyfriend and his estranged wife Staci Nelson.

In a backstage interview at The View with Extra‘s Renee Bargh, the “Honey Bee” crooner claimed the tweet was “a personal thing” that was then taken by fans and interpreted into “what they want to make it into.” However, his co-judge Kelly Clarkson immediately called him out for stirring the pot. Then, a source told Us Weekly that “Gwen fully supports Blake’s recent tweet about karma, which speaks for itself.” So make of that what you will.

HollywoodLife reached out to Miranda and Blake’s representatives for comment.