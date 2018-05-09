Meek Mill Reveals He Talked With Kanye West About Trump Support: ‘Think Before You Speak’

Meek Mill gave Kanye West critical advice regarding Ye’s bizarre support of President Trump! Meek told Ye’ he needs to think before opening his mouth! Are things too ‘out of control’? See what Meek had to say!

It’s only been about two weeks since Meek Mill, 31, was released from prison, and he’s already been hard at work, some of which includes giving Kanye West, 40, some valuable advice. “I talked to him myself,” Meek told CNN ahead of his speech at the Innocence Project gala in New York City on May 8. As for Meek’s message to Ye’? — “Just before you speak, think 10 times before you speak … make sure you’re educated about the things you’re speaking on and really addressing things in the proper way.” Meek commented on Ye’s recent tweets, one of which pledged support for President Donald Trump, 70.

Meek continued: “I think he mean well,” the Philadelphia rapper added, “but things just might be getting out of control. Sometimes I talk too fast myself, so who am I to judge? But you know, do what you need to do that makes you happy. We all got our own battles, and that’s the battle we take on — Fight it until you win.”

While Meek tried to get through to Kanye, however, the “Saint Pablo” rapper has admitted that nothing and no one can deter him from changing his stance on Trump. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” Ye tweeted on April 25, just one day after Meek was released from a Philadelphia prison. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.” Trump later tweeted West, thanking him for his support.

Ye also received major backlash over his comments about slavery, where he said it was “a choice,” during an interview with TMZ Live.

Meek, on the other hand, has been focused on activism for criminal justice reform and vowed to be the voice for those who don’t have the access to the resources that he does.