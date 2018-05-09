Lea Michele Reveals Who Her Maid Of Honor Will Be: Did A ‘Glee’ Star Make The Cut?

Get excited ‘Glee’ fans! Lea Michele has announced her maid of honor, and it’s giving us all the feels! Find out who she picked here!

Let the dress fittings and cake tastings commence! Lea Michele is officially getting married, so that of course means she has to pick a maid of honor. And luckily for us, she shared her choice via Instagram on May 9. In a photo captioned, “Maid of honor,” Lea can be seen smiling with her best friend and former Glee co-star Jonathan Groff. Well, there you have it folks. Jonathan has been selected to be by Lea’s side at the alter, and we can’t think of anything sweeter. However, her announcements didn’t stop there. After friend Gary Janetti asked if Brad Goreski is going to be a flower girl, Lea replied, “@GaryJanetti duh and you’re ring-bearer. Didn’t @BradGoreski tell you?!!!”

As we previously told you, Lea’s fiancé Zandy Reich proposed to her while they were in the Hamptons on April 28. “I was so surprised I said ‘stop joking around stop joking around,'” Lea explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “It’s so great. I keep feeling like it’s borrowed and I’ll have to give it back at some point,” she continued. We can certainly understand Lea’s excitement. After all, her 4-carat diamond designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas is absolutely stunning.

Zandy and Lea made their relationship public back in 2017 after they were spotted holding hands while walking around NYC. And well, the rest is history! We couldn’t be happier for Lea, and we can’t wait to see her walk down the aisle. Interestingly, we aren’t the only ones. Lea’s long-time enemy Naya Rivera liked Lea’s engagement photo! We’re glad to see the two may be burying the hatchet. Maybe Naya will get an invite to the wedding. Take a look at Lea’s maid of honor post above!