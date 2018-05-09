Who needs the Met Gala when you have Younes Bendjima? While Kourtney Kardashian’s kin was slaying the NYC event, she was having a blast with her hunky boyfriend in Beverly Hills.

A day after Kim Kardashian, 37, Kylie Jenner, 20, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kris Jenner, 62, indulged in the extravaganza that is the Met Gala, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was out getting frozen yogurt with Younes Bendjima, 25, on May 8. Does that mean Kourt win? On one hand, the Met Gala is a chance to wear exquisite outfits and spend the evening with some of the biggest stars in the world. On the other hand, Kourt got to have frozen yogurt with Younes and his abs. It’s kind of hard to see who had the better deal here, but after seeing the pictures of Kourt’s date, who can fault her for skipping out on the Gala?

Earlier in the day, the couple decided to get their sweat on with an intense workout. As Kourt was holding a plank, the mother of three swerved from side to side, showing off how she maintains her own killer set of abs. Younes offered some “encouragement,” shouting “Let’s go!” before giving Kourt’s rump a pair of playful slaps, per Daily Mail. So, does that mean frozen yogurt was her post-workout treat? Getting something sweet with her snack – Kourt is definitely living her best life.

While Kourt and Younes weren’t at the Met Ball, the two did walk a red carpet earlier in the month. The duo — who rarely attend big events together, as they prefer to enjoy their personal time in private — were spotted at an event thrown by the Syrian American Medical Society on May 5. With hand-in-hand, they posed for pictures, flaunting their love for all to see. How sweet.

If Kourt goes through with her plan to relocate to Paris, she may be in a better position to join her sisters for any future events in NYC. While Younes has loved living in Los Angeles, he’s been feeling a bit homesick for Paris. Kourt’s relocation would only be temporary, as an insider close to Kourt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she would love to give her three kids – Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 – some more “culture.” Meanwhile, their father, Scott Disick, 34, went into a “jealous rage” over hearing Kourt’s plans to move. Maybe the guy needs to get himself some frozen yogurt and chill?