Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister’s Curve-Clinging Gown Do You Love Best?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their curvalicious bodies last night in NYC, and we just can’t decide which super sexy look was our fave!

The infamous Kardashian curves are out to play in NYC! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, showed up to an NYC party last night in jaw-dropping, curve-hugging looks that may be some of their best yet! Kim K. stunned in a bright yellow Vintage Versace dress, which featured a textured bustier and racy thigh-high slit. She kept her Cher-inspired long hair loose, but decorated it with two clips at the crown of her head. Kimmy rocked yellow shoes to match her look and we’re just obsessed with this color on her! Kylie covered up her assets in a long-sleeve Celine dress, but left little to imagination when it came to her already-perfect post-baby body. Her dress was a painterly print of blues, oranges and beige, which she paired with see-through perspex sandals. Like her hair at the Met Gala, Kylie donned a long pony tail and looked beautifully bronzed! There’s no denying, Kim and Kylie are two hot mamas — we can’t decide which look we like more!

Kim and Kylie were joined by their sister, Kendall, who opted for a more classic yet super hot look, wearing a sexy, open white blazer, white pants and orange mules. Momager Kris Jenner rocked fishnets and a long-sleeve LBD and fit right in with her daughters as a fashion queen! The ladies gathered at Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo to celebrate Business of Fashion’s Age Of Influence issue, just a few weeks after Kim was featured on their cover. LaLa Anthony posed with Kim at the event for some pics, and stunned, herself, in a bright red, plunging gown. The two also had fun on social media, giggling and dancing on Kim’s Snapchat Story.

Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods was also in attendance, showing off her toned figure in a black slip and strappy sandals. The pair have been crushing it in NYC this week since arriving for the Met Gala. Kylie’s beau Travis Scott skipped this event, but the pair were out and about in NYC, enjoying the day and each other, stealing a kiss while shopping! It’s almost time for the two to get back home to their 3-month old daughter, Stormi, and for Kylie to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a mom!