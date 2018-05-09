Kim K Vs Kylie Jenner: Who Posts The Best Instagram Selfies With Their Kids?

Sister, sister! Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are known for their epic selfies, but what about the photos with their kids? Take a look at the gallery below to see which sister posts the cutest pics with their babies!

The Kardashians/Jenners sure know how to break the internet. Whether they’re in the nude, on vacation or skiing in Vermont, their photos are to die for. And now that most of them are mothers, their babies have joined the selfie club too! After keeping her pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster with Travis Scott on Feb. 1. However, Stormi’s official Instagram debut didn’t come until March 23. The black and white photo captured a sweet moment of Kylie and Stormi lying in bed, and we still can’t get over Stormi’s perfect cheeks. Take a look at more photos in the gallery above.

But, before Stormi there was Chicago. Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child together on Jan. 15. So, in true Kim K fashion, Chi’s first Instagram was a photo of herself and Kim flaunting the adorable mouse Snapchat filter. So fitting, right? And in case you were wondering about Kim’s other kids North and Saint, she has a plethora of selfies with them as well. Our favorite moment, however, has to be the pic of Kim back in 2016. “Here’s a pic from my new edition of SELFISH out in October. How sweet is my Saint at 2 months & my little North,” Kim captioned the photo of her holding Saint while sitting on a sofa.

We certainly can’t wait to see more mommy and me selfies from Kylie as Stormi gets bigger. And being that Khloe Kardashian just joined the motherhood club after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson on April 12, we’re dying to see her little one as well.