Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sweet 1st Mother’s Day Plans: Will Tristan Help Her Celebrate?

Khloe Kardashian is preparing to celebrate her very 1st Mother’s Day as a mom on May 13 and she can’t wait for it to be a ‘special’ day! Find out here what her current plans are — will Tristan be there?

We can only imagine imagine how excited Khloe Kardashian, 33, must be about celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom herself! The star gave birth to baby daughter True Thompson on April 12, so by the time May 13 rolls around, True will officially be one month old. Opening up about Mother’s Day happenings, Khloe revealed that while there isn’t anything specific planned — YET — she’s really just looking forward to cuddling with her daughter. How precious is that?

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too!” Khloe shared on her website/app on May 9. “As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.” Khloe and True are currently residing in Cleveland, Ohio along with Tristan Thompson, 27. Click here to see PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan.

Since Khloe and Tristan have officially, and publicly, reunited since his cheating scandal, it’s very possible KoKo will be staying in Cleveland for Mother’s Day. However, the Cavaliers are still in the NBA playoffs, and while they have some time off this week, they COULD end up playing on May 13, aka Mother’s Day. So it looks like it’s totally up in the air at this point if Tristan and Khloe will celebrate the holiday together. Either way though, Khloe and True couldn’t be a sweeter duo.

“True and I made it out of the house!” the new mom also shared on her site, referring to the paparazzi pics that caught her taking a stroller walk with her little girl on May 6. “It’s perfect springtime weather in Cleveland, so we hit the park and it was so much fun.” Khloe and Tristan have also been spotted out and about together, making their first united appearance on May 5 while lunching with a friend at a restaurant.

Most recently, the couple went to the movies together at a theater outside Cleveland. Clearly Khloe is giving Tristan a second chance despite his cheating ways. We’re really hoping he does something BIG for her this Mother’s Day!